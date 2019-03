The Parliamentary Committee on Preventing and Combating Corruption intends to hear a report by the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) on performance of the bureau’s tasks over the past six months at a meeting on March 20.

The committee’s deputy head Boryslav Bereza (independent) announced this at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions and groups on Monday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The committee is scheduled to hear a report by the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine on … the bureau's efforts to fulfill its tasks regarding protection implementation of the legislation and protection of the rights and freedoms of individuals over the past six months on March 20," he said.

Bereza also stressed that the draft law No. 7276 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine to Ensure that the National Anti-Corruption Agency has Proper Access to the Information Necessary to Exercise its Powers," which is included on the parliament’s agenda for the plenary week, requires consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB plans to procure training in public speaking for UAH 40,000.