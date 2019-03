Bookmakers Offering Odds Of 1.8-1 – 2.20-1 On Zelenskyi Victory In Presidential Elections, 1.9-1 – 2.2-1 On Po

Bookmakers are offering odds of between 1.8-1 and 2.20-1 on victory for actor and entertainer Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the 2019 presidential elections, odds of between 1.9-1 and 2.2-1 on victory for President of Petro Poroshenko, and odds of between 2.08-1 and 5.5-1 on victory for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

This is stated in information on the websites of the Marathon, Favorite, Paris Match, bwin, and 1Xbet betting companies, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Favoryt, the odds on winning the presidential elections are 1.9-1 for Poroshenko, 2.1-1 for Zelenskyi, 5.25-1 for Tymoshenko, 20-1 for the Civic Position party’s leader Anatolii Hrytsenko, and 40-1 for the For Life Opposition Platform’s leader Yurii Boiko.

The odds at Marafon 2.1-1 on victory for Poroshenko, 2.2-1 for Zelenskyi, 4-1 for Tymoshenko, 15-1 for Hrytsenko, and 51-1 for Boiko.

The odds at Pari Match are 2.15-1 for Poroshenko, 2.15-1 for Zelenskyi, 4.5-1 for Tymoshenko, 12-1 for Hrytsenko, and 15-1 for Boiko.

The odds at bwin are 1.8-1 for Zelenskyi, 2.7-1 for Poroshenko, 5.5-1 for Tymoshenko, 21-1 for Hrytsenko, and 51-1 for Boiko.

The odds at 1Xbet are 1.95-1 for Zelenskyi, 2.03-1 for Poroshenko, 2.08-1 for Tymoshenko, 11.5-1 for Hrytsenko, and 15-1-1 for Boiko.

Only Favoryt and Pari Match are taking bets on the second round of the presidential elections.

The odds on Zelenskyi and Poroshenko contesting the second round of the presidential elections are between 1.7-1 and 1.87-1, the odds on Zelenskyi and Tymoshenko contesting the second round are between 4-1 and 5-1, and the odd on Tymoshenko and Poroshenko contesting the second round is 5-1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, bookmakers were offering odds of between 2.008-1 and 2.20-1 on victory for Poroshenko, between 2.08-1 and 4.75-1 on victory for Tymoshenko, and between 2.285-1 and 2.20-1 on victory for Zelenskyi on February 27.