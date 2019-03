Australia Imposes Sanctions On 10 Individuals For Russia's Aggression In Kerch Strait And Pseudo-Elections In

Australia has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals for Russia's aggression in the Kerch Strait and pseudo-elections in the Donbas.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I announce targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against seven Russian individuals for their role in the interception and seizure of Ukrainian naval vessels that were attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait. Australia is concerned by this escalation of tensions in the Sea of Azov in November 2018," Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in a press release.

The sanctions were imposed on employees of the Frontier Directorate of the Federal Security Service of Russia in the occupied Crimea and Sevastopol and commanders of Coast Guard vessels Sergei Stankevich, Andrei Shein, Ruslan Romashkin, Alexei Shatokhin, Alexei Salyaev, Andrei Shipitsin, and Sergei Shcherbakov.

In addition, Australia imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on three 'leaders' from separatist-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine following so-called elections in November 2018.

These sanctions were imposed on the “chairman of the DPR parliament” Vladimir Bedevka, the leader of the “LNR” Leonid Pasechnik, and the “chairman of the parliament of the LPR” Denis Miroshnichenko.

According to the press release, Australia stands united with its partners in opposition to Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine, five years after its illegal annexation of Crimea.

“Together with the United States, the United Kingdom and other European Union member states, and Canada, we are strong supporters of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the press release states.

According to the press release, condemns the aggression and calls on Russia to release the detained Ukrainian sailors and seized vessels without delay and allow free and unencumbered passage of Ukrainian and international ships through the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union imposed sanctions on eight Russian individuals on March 15 for the attack on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait.

The United States imposed sanctions on six Russian individuals and eight entities on March 15 for aggression against Ukraine.

Canada imposed sanctions on 114 Russian individuals and 15 legal entities on March 15 for aggression against Ukraine.