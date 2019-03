In 2018, the State Affairs Department spent UAH 1,034.2 million on service, organizational, informational, analytical, material and technical support for the activities of President Petro Poroshenko, the Presidential Administration, and other advisory and subsidiary bodies and services.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

UAH 308 million was spent directly to ensure the activities of the President and his Administration in 2018.

The costs associated with air transportation amounted to UAH 314 million: UAH 243 million - for the operation of the Ukraina state-owned aviation enterprise, which transports the highest state officials; UAH 27 million - for the repair of aircraft; UAH 32 million - for the preparation and implementation of visits of the President abroad; UAH 10 million - for the air transportation of delegations led by the President in Ukraine and UAH 2.5 million - for air travel of delegations with the Prime Minister and the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.

Servicing of the President, the head of the Presidential Administration and the heads of other state bodies by motor transport cost UAH 244 million.

UAH 118.5 million were spent on the servicing of the buildings belonging to the State Affairs Department: UAH 102.5 million - to service the functioning of state residences and the maintenance of administrative buildings, UAH 16 million - to carry out repairs of the premises.

Another UAH 15 million was spent on official events with the participation of the President, UAH 14 million - on holding representative events, UAH 12.5 million - on fulfilling informatization tasks and UAH 7.5 million on exercising powers by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea (Kherson).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2019 for the first time in fie years provides for a reduction in the cost of servicing the activities of the President and his Administration.

Previously, the cost of this program increased annually.

In 2014, the President’s service was provided for UAH 293 million, in 2015 this amount increased 1.5 times to UAH 444 million, in 2016 it grew slightly to UAH 457 million, in 2017 it increased almost twice to UAH 820 million, and in 2018 increased by another 30% - to UAH 1 billion and 64 million.

In 2019, UAH 945 million were provided to support the activities of the President, which is by 11% less than in 2018.