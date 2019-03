Court Cancels Dismissal Of Case Against Kholodnytskyi And Sytnik Upon Disclosure Of Data Of Pretrial Investiga

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has canceled a resolution of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) that dismissed the case against Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi and Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau Artem Sytnik upon disclosure of the data of a pretrial investigation and interference in activity of a statesman.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, on March 12, the court urged return of the cases records to the Main Investigation Department of the PGO to continue the pretrial investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO has dismissed the case against Kholodnytskyi suspected of disclosure of the data of the pretrial investigation.