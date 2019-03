Chornobyl NPP Invites Tender For Dismantling Of Unstable Structures At Shelter Facility For UAH 2.5 Billion

The Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant state-run specialized enterprise has invited a tender for dismantling of unstable structures within the Shelter facility for UAH 2.547 billion.

This follows from the data posted within the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bids will be accepted until April 15.

The tender is scheduled for April 21.

The services are expected for rendering before December 20, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the first reading of the bill on allocation of UAH 6.6 billion for decommissioning of the Chornobyl NPP before 2020 and transformation of the Shelter facility into an environmentally friendly system.