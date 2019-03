Wine Import Up 1.2% To USD 9 Million, Export Down 87.2% To USD 0.6 Million In February

In February 2019, wine import rose by 1.2% or USD 0.107 million year over year to USD 9.038 million, and its export decreased by 87.2% or USD 3.837 million year over year to USD 0.562 million.

The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In February, Ukraine imported wine mainly from the Italian Republic (USD 2.408 million).

In the first two months of 2019, wine import decreased by 10.5% or USD 1.737 million year over year to USD 14.764 million, and its export decreased by 84.1% or USD 8.412 million year over year to USD 1.588 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2019, wine import decreased by 24.4% or USD 1.844 million year over year to USD 5.726 million, and its export decreased by 81.7% or USD 4.590 million year over year to USD 1.028 million.

In 2018, wine import rose by 20.3% or USD 21.205 million year over year to USD 125.443 million, and its export rose by 11.5% or USD 4.129 million year over year to USD 40.033 million.

Import/export of wine in February 2019, USD million: