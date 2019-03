The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has canceled the order of gas pricing for the needs of the population approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on April 27, 2016.

Respective ruling was posted on the official website of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the case has been considered by the court since 2016 in compliance with respective appeal submitted by Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko.

According to the report, it took the court such a long-time to consider the appeal in view of a change in the composition of the collegiate body of judges, which made the court hear the case all over again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers urged the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to sell from May 1 natural gas to the population at the common price of UAH 6,879 per thousand cubic meters including VAT, transportation and other costs.

By doing so, the Cabinet cancelled the so-called social norm of 1,200 cubic meters for a heating season at the price of UAH 3,600 per thousand cubic meters.