The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine states that the deficit of the state budget in 2018 amounted to UAH 59.3 billion.

Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2018, the revenues of the state budget amounted to UAH 928.1 billion, expenditures - UAH 985.9 billion, and net loans - UAH 1.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 65.128 billion, USD 3.478 billion and EUR 503 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.