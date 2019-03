Positive Balance Of Foreign Trade In Goods USD 20.9 Million In January

In January 2019, the exports of goods exceeded imports by USD 20.9 million.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January, the balance of trade in goods improved by USD 315 million year over year (negative balance in January 2018 was USD 294.1 million).

In January 2019, Ukraine exported goods for USD 4,066.2 million, 9.2% more year over year.

In January 2019, Ukraine imported goods for USD 4,045.3 million, 0.7% more year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 9,801.1 million.

In 2017, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 6,331.9 million.

In 2017, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 3,443.8 million year over year (negative balance in 2016 was USD 2,888.1 million).

Trade operations with major partners in January 2019, USD million:

Exports Imports January % of total January % of total Total 4,066.2 100.0 Total 4,045.3 100.0 Poland 265.9 6.5 China 614.4 15.2 Italy 257.6 6.3 Russia 607.2 15.0 Egypt 230.7 5.7 Germany 340.5 8.4 Russia 224.6 5.5 Poland 259.8 6.4 Turkey 203.8 5.0 United States 240.3 5.9 Netherlands 180.7 4.4 Belarus 217.5 5.4 Germany 177.9 4.4 Italy 135.5 3.3 India 175.3 4.3 Turkey 132.2 3.3

Export/import of goods in January 2019, USD million: