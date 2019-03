On March 15, Zaporizhia-based Motor Sich Airlines opened the Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod flight.

A representative of the Lviv Airport said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the airport information board, flight M9 221 from Lviv to Uzhhorod flew at 12:30 p.m.

Flights on the route Kyiv - Lviv - Uzhhorod will be operated on Fridays.

The plane will take off from Kyiv (Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport) at 10:00 a.m. and arrive in Lviv at 11:15 a.m.

After this, it will fly out of Lviv at 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Uzhhorod at 01:00 p.m.

In the opposite direction, the plane will depart from Uzhhorod to Lviv at 02:30 p.m. and arrive in Lviv at 03:00 p.m.

Departure from Lviv will be at 05:50 p.m., arrival in Kyiv at 07:10 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Motor Sich Airlines decided to open a regular flight Zaporizhia - Burgas (Bulgaria) from June 6.

Motor Sich airlines was established in 1984 and is a structural subdivision of one of the largest manufacturers of aircraft engines and gas turbines the Motor Sich company (Zaporizhia).

The base airport of the airline is Zaporizhia International Airport.