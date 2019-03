The Central Election Commission (CEC) has denied that possibility that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will be able to interfere with the electronic system for transferring voting results during the presidential elections.

The Central Election Commission’s head Tetiana Slipachuk made the denial at a press conference in response to a question from Ukrainian News Agency.

“I recommend reading the Ukrainian Supreme Court’s decision dated March 1, which confirmed the legality of the creation of joint working groups. This court affirmed the CEC’s right to make decisions ... regarding the security of the election system. I draw your attention to the fact that the CEC set time limits on the work of the working groups. They will end their work and submit their reports on March 29," she said.

On February 18, the CEC adopted a resolution instructing district election commissions to set up a working group to ensure the security and integrity of the Vybory electronic voting system with the help of the SBU and the State Special Communications and Information Protection Service.

Ruslan Chernolutskyi, the authorized representative of presidential candidate Anatolii Hrytsenko (a former defense minister and the leader of the Civil Position party), announced on March 12 that Hrytsenko’s legal team would appeal against this resolution.

“Essentially, this is an attempt by the current guarantor (pro-government candidate) to take control of the electronic voting system with the help of the special services in order to synchronize the data in auxiliary protocols with the data in the electronic system," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has stated that the 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections will be under threat without legislative changes to the electronic procurement procedure to take account of the short duration of the electoral process.