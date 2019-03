Court In Germany Confirms Lawfulness Of Ex-MP Kriuchkov's Request To Terminate His Status Of Political Refugee

A court in Bavaria (Germany) has confirmed the lawfulness of a request of former MP Dmytro Kriuchkov, who used to be the chair of the board of the Enrhomerezha Holding Company, to terminate his status of a political refugee.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Dmytro Kriuchkov registered the petition in Germany on March 8, 2019.

He wants to return to Ukraine.

In the view of absence of such precedents and practice in Germany the German prosecutors applied to a court to confirm the lawfulness of his statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kriuchkov was detained in Germany in April 2018 at Ukraine’s request, but he was later released on bail despite requests from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) for his extradition to Ukraine.

The SACPO has accused Kriuchkov of embezzling UAH 424 million from the Zaporizhoblenerho power company and a number of industrial enterprises in Zaporizhia region.