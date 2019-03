EU Extends Individual Sanctions Over Threats To Territorial Integrity Of Ukraine Till September 15, 2019

The European Union has prolonged individual sanctions over the threats to territorial integrity of Ukraine until September 15, 2019.

The decision was published by the Official Journal of the European Union on Friday, March 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the decision was taken give the ongoing threats to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The sanction list now excludes former head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexandr Zakharchenko, who was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the European Union imposed sanctions against eight Russian citizens over attacking Ukrainian vessels in the waters near the Kerch Strait.

According to the report, the decision was taken by the Council of the European Union on March 14.

In particular, the sanctions were imposed against eight employees of the State Border Guard Service of the Russian Federation and crewmembers of Russian vessels.

They are Sergey Stankevych, Andrey Shein, Alexey Saliayev, Andrey Shipitsin, Alexey Shatokhin, Ruslan Romashkin, and Sergey Scherbakov.

Besides, the sanctions were imposed against Hero of Russia / Colonel General Alexandr Dvornikov, the commander of the Southern Military Region troops.