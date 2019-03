Naftogaz Cannot Lower Gas Price w/o Cabinet's Lifting Restrictions From Price For Population - NJSC's Press Se

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company cannot lower the natural gas price without the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine's lifting the restrictions on the price for households.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the NJSC.

Besides, the press service noted that the cancellation of the gas price restrictions will allow households to independently pick gas suppliers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman is opposing the lifting of restrictions on the gas price for households.

Naftogaz is suggesting that the Cabinet of Ministers terminate the regime of public service obligation on gas supplies to the population and municipal heating enterprises, and open the household market to create competition among the suppliers.