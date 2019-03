The YouTube video hosting website has blocked presidential candidate and entertainer Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s channel.

A message stating that the channel has been blocked appears when attempts are made to view Zelenskyi’s channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This account has been suspended due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube’s terms of service," the message states.

Zelenskyi’s election headquarters said that the reason for the suspension of the channel was not yet known and that he expected the problem to be solved soon.

“So many attempts to block, monitor, or ban our pages have been made during this election campaign that we have developed immunity to such things. Therefore, do not worry, you will have time to see the new issue of the vlog,” the headquarters said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi leads in all the major polls ahead of the March 31 presidential election.