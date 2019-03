President Petro Poroshenko has dismissed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Yehor Bozhok.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No. 73 of March 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To release Bozhok Yehor Valeriiovych from the post of chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine,” it says.

The reasons for the dismissal are not stated in the document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 13, 2017, Bozhok was appointed chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service.