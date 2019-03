The salary of Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin for February was UAH 52,000, of his deputies from UAH 47,700 to UAH 55,200, and of the State Secretary of the Ministry - UAH 130,600.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The amount accrued to Klimkin in February made UAH 52,000, including UAH 5,600 of the fixed salary, UAH 2,800 of seniority pay, UAH 2,240 of the supplement for work with state secret, UAH 5,600 of labor intensity allowance, UAH 5,600 of a bonus, and UAH 30,160 of vacation allowance.

The salaries of deputy ministers were: of Olena Zerkal - UAH 50,300, Serhii Kyslytsia - UAH 55,200, Vasyl Bodnar - UAH 47,700 and of state secretary Andrii Zayats - UAH 130,600.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klimkin declared UAH 747,400 of income for 2017