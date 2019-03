Border Guard Service Denies Russian Journalist From Canadian TV Company Entry In Ukraine Over Illegal Trip To

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has denied a Russian journalist working for a Canadian television company and accredited by the Central Election Commission for covering the presidential elections entry in Ukraine over an illegal trip to Crimea.

Oleh Slobodian, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says the Central Election Commission of Ukraine has accredited 800 journalists to cover the presidential elections.

Some 60 journalists have arrived in Ukraine and one journalist has been denied entry.

"He is a Russian citizen who permanently lives in Canada and works for a Canadian television channel. He has received accreditation from the Central Election Commission. However, during checks it has been established that he illegally crossed the administrative border with the occupied Crimea," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service will enhance measures at the border starting March 20 in connection with the presidential elections of March 31.