Russia's Investigation Committee Opens Case Against Ukrainian National Memory Institute Director Viatrovych On

The Investigation Committee of Russia has opened a case against Volodymyr Viatrovych, the director of the Ukrainian National Memory Institute, on suspicion of rehabilitation of the Nazism.

The Investigation Committee of Russia announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Volodymyr Viatrovych has reacted to the statement of the Investigation Committee of Russia and wrote some comments on his Facebook page.

"The Russian mania is merciless," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2014, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Volodymyr Viatrovych the director of the National Memory Institute.