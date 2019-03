The chief consultant to the chief information policy department of the Presidential Administration Oleksandr Bukhtatyi was found dead in Kyiv.

A source in the Presidential Administration said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The cause of death, according to the source, has not yet been officially established.

According to media reports, people passing by found his body with signs of violent death on a street in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv on Thursday morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 18, 2016, deputy head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Taranov was killed, colliding with a barge on the Dnieper on a hydrocycle.