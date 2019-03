23.1% Of Pollees Questioned By Sofia Center Ready To Vote For Zelenskyi, 14% For Tymoshenko, 12.4% For Poroshe

A total of 23.1% of pollees questioned by the Sofia Sociological Surveys Center are ready to vote for showman Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 14% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yulia Tymoshenko, 12.4% for President Petro Poroshenko, and 12% for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko at the presidential election scheduled for March 31, 2019.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from results of the poll.

Of those asked whether they were going to come to polling stations at the presidential elections on March 31, 63.9% said they would definitely come, 21.8% said they were likely to come, 3.3% said they were likely not to come, 9.1% would definitely not come, and 1.9% said they were undecided.

Besides, 7.4% are ready to vote for Civic Position leader, Anatolii Hrytsenko, 4.5% - for Radical Party leader, Oleh Liashko, and 2.4% - for Ihor Smeshko, the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (2003-2005).

Of those polled, 2.9% said they were supporting neither of the candidates and 14.1% said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted between March 4 and March 11.

A total of 2,014 adult respondents took part in the poll in all regions located on the controlled territory of Ukraine.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll conducted by the Sotsis social and marketing researches center in March 2019, 27.7% are ready to vote for Zelenskyi, 19.6% for President Poroshenko, and 14.8% for MP Tymoshenko at the presidential election scheduled for March 31, 2019.