Supervisory Board Of Naftogaz Urging Cabinet To Extend Contract With CEO Kobolev By One Year

The supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company urges the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the contract with CEO Andrii Kobolev by one year, until March 22, 2020.

This is said in the letter of the supervisory board available on the website of Ukrainian News Agency.

"The supervisory board endorsed a decision unanimously to extend the term of powers of Kobolev on the post of board chairperson of Naftogaz by at least one year until March 22, 2020," reads the letter of the supervisory board to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The letter reads that the new contract envisages that his salary will amount to 50% of his salary provided by the current contract. The new contract will not provide for monthly or quarterly bonuses.

There may a yearly bonus depending on outcomes of his work. The size of the bonus will be endorsed by the government. Payment of the bonus is possible only in case of endorsement of the financial plan of Naftogaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2019, the supervisory board urged the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the contract with Kobolev by three years starting January 2019.

Kobolev decided that he would use for charity all the money he would earn at the company in 2019 starting February.

In January 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers decided that the powers of the current board of Naftogaz would expire on March 22, 2019.

The Cabinet of Ministers initiated the introduction by the supervisory board of Naftogaz of a new contract with the management of the company with limited salaries and bonuses.

The Cabinet of Ministers relieved Yevhen Bakulin of the post of board chairman of Naftogaz of Ukraine in March 2014 and appointed Kobolev to replace him.

Kobolev worked at the Ukrainian division of the PricewaterhouseCoopers international auditing firm from 1999 to 2002.

He held various financial and economic positions at Naftogaz of Ukraine from 2002 to 2010.

Kobolev was an adviser to the AYA Capital investment company before joining Naftogaz of Ukraine.

