The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) has blocked all the channels for supply of components to the Ukroboronprom state defense concern.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko stated this during a meeting of the interim parliamentary commission investigating the embezzlement of funds in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The FSB cut off all transport schemes – at least all the ones known to us – last week. I am saying that I do not know any other way for Ukroboronprom if we are talking about unique components, the production of which took decades to establish even in the Soviet Union," he said.

According to Lutsenko, Russian-made parts are used in new medium- and long-range Ukrainian missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal investigation into possible theft of assets by Ukroboronprom officials on March 26.