Kholodnytskyi Removes Prosecutor In Charge Of Investigation Into Possible Embezzlement By Ukroboronprom Offici

Special anti-corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi has removed the senior prosecutor in charge of the investigating of alleged embezzlement by the Ukroboronprom state defense concern’s officials because of the failure of the investigation.

Kholodnytskyi stated this during a meeting of the interim parliamentary commission investigating the embezzlement of funds in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I made the decision to remove the senior prosecutor … from procedural oversight of the investigation because procedural oversight of the investigation has essentially failed,” he said.

Kholodnytskyi said that the State Bureau of Investigation was also investigating this issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal investigation into possible theft of assets by Ukroboronprom officials on March 26.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) is also investigating allegations of corruption in the defense industry published by the Nashi Hroshi program’s journalists, particularly possible involvement of the National Security and Defense Council’s former first deputy secretary Oleh Hladkovskyi and his son.