The Cabinet of Ministers appointed 'Cyborg' of the Donetsk Airport Oleksandr Tereschenko as Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Iryna Friz said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Tereschenko participated in the defense of the Donetsk Airport, where in October 2014 he got the injury of the eye, completely lost his right hand and wrist of the left hand.

At the moment, he heads the Mykolaiv regional organization "Association of Participants and Disabled in ATO", works as deputy head of the Academy of Patrol Police on social and humanitarian issues in Kyiv.

Tereschenko is also a member of several public associations of veterans and the owner of the Oleksandr Tereschenko International Charitable Foundation.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oksana Havryliuk, former head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, as Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs.

Previously, Havryliuk, for 2.5 years, headed the press service of the Ministry of Defense, at the moment she works in the charity fund "Information Resource Center".

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Liudmyla Darahan, assistant to the Member of Parliament Oleksii Poroshenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc), son of the President Poroshenko, as state secretary of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.