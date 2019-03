Ukrainian consul intends to visit detained Ukrainian seamen in the Russian Federation on March 13-15.

Spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Kateryna Zelenko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenko noted that as at Wednesday, Ukraine did not have any official documents on state of health of the seamen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States considers that the decision of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) to set a psychiatric examination for 14 Ukrainian seamen detained in the waters near the Kerch Strait is infringing their rights.

According to the report, the United States is deeply concerned over the Russia's attitude to the Ukrainians unfoundedly detained by its military.

The FSB has scheduled psychiatric examination for 14 Ukrainian navy sailors detained by Russian military in the waters near the Kerch Strait in November 2018.