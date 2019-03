UIA: New Boeing 737 MAXes Will Begin Service Only After Confirmation Of Safety Parameters And Permit From EU

The Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company says it will start service of new Boeing 737 MAXes to be delivered this year, only once their safety parameters are confirmed and respective permit is received from the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the company.

According to the report, at present, the UIA is in an active talks with the Boeing production company, and monitoring the course of the investigation into the crash of the ET302 flight.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from 7 p.m., March 12, the EASA has banned all flights of all Boeing MAX 8 and 737-9 MAX planes in Europe.

The step was taken after a crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 (flight ET302), conducted by Ethiopian Airlines.

It was the second crash in the last six months: in October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed in the Republic of Indonesia.