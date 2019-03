Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili intends to return to Ukraine on April 1.

He announced this in an interview with journalist Dmytro Hordon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have a ticket for April 1. I am flying from Warsaw to Kyiv and the plane will land at the Boryspil airport at 2.05 p.m.," he said.

Saakashvili is confident that President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will not have enough votes to come to the second round of the presidential elections. and won't be able to prevent Saakashvili's arrival in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Appeal Administrative court has found lawful the readmission of Saakshvili from Ukraine to Poland.