Cabinet To Register At Rada Secondary Education Bill With Three Options Of Study Of Ukrainian Language By Nati

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will register at the Verkhovna Rada a bill on secondary education, which envisages three options of implementation of the language norms of the law on education for national minorities.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the draft bill at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the draft bill, the first option envisages study of all school disciplines in the languages of national minorities together with the Ukrainian language. This option will apply national minorities with vulnerable languages, including for Crimean Tatars, who do not have own countries for developing language terminology.

The second option will apply national minorities whose language is among languages of the European Union.

This option envisages study of all school disciplines in the languages of national minorities and the study of Ukrainian in the 1-4 forms. Starting with the fifth form at least 20% of study of school disciplines will be in Ukrainian and the share will grow to at least 40% in the ninth form.

Then the share will grow to at least 60%.

The second option will apply national minorities who live in the environment of their own language. The Russian language is among such languages.

This option envisages study of all school disciplines in Ukrainian (at least 80% of times after the fifth form).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Education and Science Minister Lilia Hrynevych does not rule out sending the language norms of the secondary education law to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).