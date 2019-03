Ukraine has additionally placed ten-year eurobonds for USD 350 million.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine raised the amount of ten-year eurobonds issue with the maturity date of November 1, 2028 and the coupon of 9.75%.

The accounts on the transaction will be settled on March 21, 2019.

The issue organizer is JP Morgan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in October 2018, Ukraine placed eurobonds for USD 2 billion.

The organizers of the eurobond issue were BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.