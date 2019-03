United States To Allocate USD 250 Million For Defense Sector Of Ukraine In 2020

The United States intends to allocate USD 250 million for the defense sector of Ukraine in 2020.

Press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the recently-promulgated draft defense budget of the United States, the said funds are to be allocated as support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national security forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States intends to support Ukraine in enhancement of its defense at sea, along its coastline and in the air.