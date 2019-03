Court Places 2 Leaders Of Cherkasy City Office Of National Corps Kukharchuk And Bratko Under House Arrest

The Sosnovskyi District Court of Cherkasy has placed two leaders of the Cherkasy city office of the National Corps, Dmytro Kukharchuk and Anton Bratko, suspected of organizing mass disorders after President Petro Poroshenko's speech on March 9, under house arrest.

Press service of the National Corps has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov has doubts that pro-Russian forces were involved in organization of mass disorders implemented by the National Corps in Kyiv and Cherkasy on March 9.