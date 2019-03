ECHR Calls On Ukraine To Allow Parole For People Sentenced To Life Imprisoned

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has called on Ukraine to allow parole for people sentenced to life imprisoned.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the ECHR ruled in the Petukhov vs. Ukraine case on March 12.

Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Petukhov, who was was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2004 for aggravated murder, armed robbery, illegal arms possession and carjacking, as well as an attempt on the lives of law-enforcement officials.

He filed a complaint with the European Court because Ukrainian law does not provide for release on parole for life prisoners, arguing that this violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court ordered Ukraine to pay Petuhov EUR 750 in respect of pecuniary damage. EUR 10,000 in respect of non-pecuniary damage sustained on account of the lack of adequate medical care available to the applicant since July 3, 2010; EUR 10,000 in respect of legal costs before the court; EUR 20 for postal costs and expenses.

