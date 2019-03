President Petro Poroshenko appointed Serhii Kryvonos as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The adviser to the President Yurii Biriukov wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on Tuesday, March 12, Poroshenko signed a decree on the appointment of Kryvonos.

The decree was published on the President’s website around 02:00 p.m.

"To appoint Kryvonos Serhii Hryhorovych as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine,” the decree reads.

Prior to this, Kryvonos was the first deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces and a presidential candidate.

On March 6, he withdrew his candidacy in favor of Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 4, President Petro Poroshenko dismissed Oleh Hladkovskyi from the post as first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.