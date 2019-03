The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ; New York, the United States) is accusing the Ukrainian authorities of their unwillingness to investigate the assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

Joel Simon said this in an interview for hromadske.ua, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also noted that European authorities expressed their desire to assist in the investigation into the case, however, the official Kyiv rejected the cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Federation of Journalists is concerned over absence of progress in the investigation the assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet.

On July 20, 2016, the car Sheremet was moving on was exploded in downtown Kyiv.