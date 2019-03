Lutsenko: Journalist Bihus Cracks Codes Of Disk With Materials Of Case On Embezzlements In Defense Sector

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko says journalist Denys Bihus cracked codes of the disk with materials of the case on embezzlements in the defense sector.

Prosecutor General Lutsenko announced this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said the Prosecutor General's Office was not protracting the investigation within the case. According to him, the Prosecutor General's Office was waiting for results of tax inspections at enterprises involved in the case.

"Why was Mr. Bihus waiting with the publication since the end of the last year? He needed to crack the codes of the disk," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, Denys Bihus published another part of his investigation in his television program. According to him, representatives of law enforcement agencies (the Prosecutor General's Office, State Fiscal Service, Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine) took bribes to close criminal cases against leaders of the Optimumspetsdetal Company. The leaders of the company were linked with Ihor Hladkovskyi, son of former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi.

On March 4, 2019, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko dismissed Oleh Hladkovskyi as the first deputy secretary of the NSDC over a scandal triggered by an investigation of journalists of the Nashi Hroshi project.