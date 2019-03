SBI Starts Investigating Alleged Taking Of Bribes By Law Enforcers For Dismissal Of Cases Upon Embezzlement Of

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has started investigating alleged taking of bribes by law enforcers for dismissal of cases upon embezzlement of public funds in the sector of defense.

First Deputy Director of the SBI, Olha Varchenko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has withdrawn memory sticks and computers from the family of former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleh Hladkovskyi, and other persons involved in the case upon embezzlements in the sector of defense.