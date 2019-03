Draft Financial Plan: Average Salary Of Naftogaz Management Will Make Nearly 20 Average Wages In Ukraine In 20

The average salary of the management personnel of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company in 2019 will amount to 18.6 average wages in Ukraine - UAH 191,580.

This is said in the analysis of the financial plan of the national company by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade the wording of which has been made available to Ukrainian News Agency.

The draft financial plan of the company reads that the average salary of management personnel in Ukraine's energy sector is UAH 10,300.

The draft financial plan of the company envisages allocation of UAH 1.788 billion for salaries of the management personnel of Naftogaz and UAH 656.3 million for payments of bonuses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company projects to increase profit by UAH 77 billion to UAH 91.02 billion in 2019 over 2018.

In 2017 the Naftogaz group increased its net profit 2.2 times or by UAH 21.6 billion to UAH 39.449 billion compared to 2016.

In 2017, the revenues from sales increased by 18% or UAH 34.714 billion to UAH 227.478 billion.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise of the fuel and energy complex of the country, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as the supply of gas to consumers.