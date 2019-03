The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has closed the criminal case upon unlawful enrichment of former acting head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Myroslav Prodan, for UAH 89 million.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the Bureau.

The case was closed under Item 4 of Article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in view of cancellation of criminal responsibility for unlawful enrichment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB closed the case upon unlawful enrichment of Odesa City Mayor Trukhanov.

The NACB and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) did not intend to dismiss the case against Prodan and planned to pass it to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).