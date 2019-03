Population Sells USD 63.4 Million In Foreign Currency More Than Buys In February

In February, the population sold USD 63.4 million in foreign currency more than bought.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the cash foreign exchange market, the net sale of currency by the population exceeded the purchase.

In February, the population sold USD 942.5 million and bought USD 879.1 million.

Thus, in February, the population sold currency USD 63.4 million more than bought.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the population sold currency for USD 9.592 billion, and bought USD 11.073 billion.

Thus, at the end of last year, the population sold by USD 1.481 billion more than it bought.