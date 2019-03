Decathlon To Open First Store In Petrovka Retail Park In Kyiv On March 23

The manufacturer and seller of sporting goods, the Decathlon company, part of the Auchan Group (France), intends to open the first store in Petrovka Retail Park in Kyiv on March 23.

The company said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The area of ​​the store will be 2,500 square meters.

It will feature products for 70 sports.

The opening of the second outlet is planned in the second stage of the Rive Gauche shopping and entertainment center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Decathlon has been cooperating with Ukrainian manufacturers in Zakarpattia, Sumy and Chernihiv regions since 2012.

Petrovka Retail Park in Kyiv was opened for visitors on March 15, 2018.

The area of ​​the first stage of the project is 12,000 square meters.

The park is managed by Ceetrus Ukraine (previously - Immoshan Ukraine), which is part of the Auchan Group (France).