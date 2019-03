SACPO Notifies Odesa City Mayor Trukhanov Of Suspicion Of Declaring False Information

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has notified Odesa city mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, of suspicion of declaring false information.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the SACPO.

The source informed that the city mayor was being interrogated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SACPO had summoned the Odesa city mayor to serve him with charge papers.