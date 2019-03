Court In Netherlands Begins Consideration Of Appeal Against Dutch Court's Ruling On Return Of Crimean Museums'

An appellate court in Amsterdam (the Netherlands) has begun consideration of appeal against the ruling of a court in the Netherlands on return of exhibit items (in particular, Scythian gold collection) from museums of the Russia-annexed Crimea to Ukraine.

Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine Serhii Petukhov wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He writes Ukraine has solid legal positions in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2016, the District Court of Amsterdam ruled to return to Ukraine the Crimean museum pieces kept at the Museum of the Amsterdam University.

Russia regards the District Court of Amsterdam's (the Netherlands) award returning Crimean museum pieces to Ukraine unlawful.

The object of dispute were 565 museum pieces, provided by the Central Museum of Taurida, the Kerch reserve of history and culture, Chersonesos of Taurida national reserve and the Bakhchisaray reserve of history and culture to Allard Pierson Museum of Archaeology of the Amsterdam University for the display called 'Crimea - a golden island in the Black Sea' from February 6 to May 28, 2014.

Under Ukrainian law, all the provided pieces are part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine.

During the period of the annexation of the peninsular by Russia the pieces were exhibited in Amsterdam. However, after the end of the exhibition, the Dutch side, regardless of the guarantees it had provided, said it could not return the Crimean exhibits to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine on the ground of possible claims from the side of the Crimean museums.

The Crimean museums supported by Russia have appealed against the ruling to return the collection to Ukraine.