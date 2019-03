Kyiv International Airport Boosts Passenger Flow By 43% To 409,800 Passengers In 2M

In the first two months of 2019, the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky boosted passenger flow by 43% year over year to 409,800 passengers.

The airport has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of passengers serviced on international flights made 399,800 and those serviced on domestic flights was 10,000 passengers.

According to the report, in the first two months of 2019, the number of incoming/outgoing flights made 4,289 including 3,645 international and 644 domestic ones, up 21.7% year over year.

In the year to date, the most popular destinations have been Sharm El Sheikh (the Arab Republic of Egypt); Minsk (the Republic of Belarus); Ankara (the Republic of Turkey); Vienna (the Republic of Austria); Berlin (the Federal Republic of Germany), Frankfurt am Main (Germany); and the domestic ones were Odesa, Zaporizhia and Lviv.

In February 2019, the airport's passenger flow rose by 41.7% to 185,200 passengers.

In February 2019, the number of incoming/outgoing flights was 2,007 including 1,680 international and 327 domestic ones, up 21.8% year over year.

Last month, the most popular destinations were Sharm El Sheikh, Warsaw (the Republic of Poland), Minsk, Ankara, Vienna, Berlin, Budapest (Hungary); and the domestic ones were Odesa, Zaporizhia, and Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the airport boosted the passenger flow by 51.9% to 2.812 million passengers.