NACB Launches Investigation To Check E-Declarations Of Presidential Candidate MP Bohomolets For 2015-2017

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) has opened a criminal case against Verkhovna Rada member from the faction of the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Olha Bohomolets, a presidential candidate, to investigate allegedly incorrect information in electronic declarations of her for 2015-2017.

A source in the NACB said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The NACB opened the case under Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on February 19 to check whether MP Bohomolets concealed her property in the declarations for 2015-2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Bohomolets declared UAH 4.2 million of income for 2017.