MP Murayev Steps Down As Presidential Candidate In Favor Of Presidential Candidate MP Vilkul

Verkhovna Rada member Yevhen Murayev (independent) has decided to step down as a presidential candidate in favor of presidential candidate Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Vilkul.

MP Murayev announced this at a press conference on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Registered candidates can withdraw from the presidential election until March 7, inclusive.

The final list of presidential candidates that will be on the ballot will be announced on March 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 1, 2019, Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced his decision to withdraw from election in favor of former defense minister (2005-2007) / leader of the Civic Position party, Anatolii Hrytsenko.