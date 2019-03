NACB Receives Allegations Of Possible Crimes Of Zelenskyi

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) receives allegations about possible crimes of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The NACB director Artem Sytnik said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There are such allegations (about Zelenskyi),” he said.

According to him, the NACB did not open cases in relation to Zelenskyi.

He noted that allegations come from various public organizations.

At the same time Sytnik did not specify what crimes they concern.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, Zelenskyi declared that a criminal proceeding on money laundering was opened against him.