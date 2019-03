Source: NACB Conducting 58 Searches In Case Of Embezzlement In Defense Sector

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducts a total of 58 searches in criminal proceedings for embezzlement in the defense sector.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from an informed source.

"A total of 58 searches are conducted," he said.

According to him, searches are carried out of all the defendants in the case, without exception, in their houses, apartments, cars, as well as at the mistresses' of some defendants.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the NACB searches the Director General of Ukroboronprom Pavlo Bukin, and former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi and his son Ihor.