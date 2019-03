Losses Due To Embezzlement In Defense Sector Amount To UAH 1 Billion - Sytnik

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Artem Sytnik claims that losses due to embezzlement in the defense sector amount to UAH 1 billion.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Losses amount to UAH 1 billion,” he said.

According to him, 10 defense enterprises are involved in criminal proceedings.

Investigation of theft continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducts searches at the ex-first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi and his son Ihor on corruption case in the defense sector.